Abia Governor stresses need for good urban planning

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has harped on the need for good urban planning and responsible implementation of such plans, if city residents intend to enjoy the benefits of metropolitan dwelling. Ikpeazu, who stated this during a three-day interactive workshop of the United Nations – Habitat tagged “Urban Thinkers Campus” organised by Vicar Hope…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Abia Governor stresses need for good urban planning appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

