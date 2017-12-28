 Abia poly lecturer dies on Christmas day as truck slashes his throat (Graphic Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abia poly lecturer dies on Christmas day as truck slashes his throat (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A lecturer of Abia State Polytechnic was killed on Christmas day when a truck carrying an iron gate slashed his neck as he stood by the road. Mr Dan Onukogu had reportedly left his car at home and taken a tricycle (keke napep) due to the fuel scarcity. However, on getting to his destination, just […]

The post Abia poly lecturer dies on Christmas day as truck slashes his throat (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.