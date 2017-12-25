Abuja motorists spend Christmas queueing for petrol – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Abuja motorists spend Christmas queueing for petrol
Premium Times
Many Abuja motorists celebrated Christmas on long queues at filling stations as the scarcity of petrol continues in the territory. The News Agency of Nigeria observed long queue in most fuel stations visited on Monday, which included NNPC, Oando and …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!