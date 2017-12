Abuja residents spend Christmas in petrol queues

Most Abuja motorists celebrated Christmas on long queues at filling station as the scarcity of petrol continue in the territory.

Mr Chris Abiti, in an interview with Newmen, said he and his family have been at the NNPC Mega Station in Central Area for more than an hour and it’s getting closer to his turn.

Abiti said that something urgent needed to be done to avert the recurrent scarcity during festivities, especially Christmas and New Year seasons.

“It’s not the leadership problem or government at fault. It’s a systemic failure of some private company and individuals causing the problems.

“Something urgent most be done to spare Nigerians from this yearly agony. We should not continue like this,” he said.

Abiti added that NNPC mega station was better than other fuel stations because the queue moving.

In a separate interview, Aminu Ibrahim, said he was not happy about the fuel situation, “festive season should be enjoyed and not spent in the fuel station”.

He called on the Federal Government to passionately look into the fuel problem in 2018.

Similarly, Mr Teso Joseph, told Newsmen that he has been at Oando filling station at Zone 4 for over five hours and that the queue is not really moving.

He said the station staff sell to some selected people and also in kegs.

Fuel scarcity began in Abuja and other parts of the country since early December.

