Accident: Presidential aides offer prayers for Yusuf Buhari

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Yusuf BuhariStaff of the Presidential Villa on Thursday in Abuja offered special prayers for the quick recovery of the president’s son, Yusuf Buhari. Yusuf was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer session, which was held immediately after the afternoon (Zuhr) prayer, was…

