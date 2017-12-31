ACF Commiserate With President Buhari Over Son’s Accident

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it learnt with shock the unfortunate bike accident of Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday, where he had a broken limb and also sustained head injuries. ACF in a statement issued by the forums National publicity secretary Muhammad Ibrahim Biu thanked God that Yusuf is […]

The post ACF Commiserate With President Buhari Over Son’s Accident appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

