 ACK power wrangles put church in the spotlight again – Daily Nation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ACK power wrangles put church in the spotlight again – Daily Nation

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

ACK power wrangles put church in the spotlight again
Daily Nation
Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit addresses media at All Saints Cathedral on September 27, 2017 calling for an end to the political crisis in the country. Three pastors moved to court suing Archbishop Sapit, seeking to stop him from
Political leaders urged to consider plight of KenyansKenya Broadcasting Corporation
Ole Sapit taken to courtHivisasa

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.