 Actor Sadiq Daba returns to Nigeria after surgery
Actor Sadiq Daba returns to Nigeria after surgery

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran actor, Sadiq Daba, has returned to Nigeria after weeks of treatment for prostrate cancer and Leukemia at a UK hospital. The actor arrived on Friday December 29th. Sadiq Daba on arrival thanked his wife and Nigerians for their support and financial help. He said ”it’s soooo good to be back home!! Who else will […]

