 Actress Ruth Kadiri Gets Engaged
Actress Ruth Kadiri Gets Engaged

P.M. News

Actress Ruth Kadiri Gets Engaged
P.M. News
Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri is celebrating Christmas in the most beautiful way ever and we cannot keep our mouth shut. The 29 year old shared an image of her wearing a ring with her boo although she covered his face. See her post below: “Merry
