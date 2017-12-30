Adamawa Gov, Bindow reacts to Yusuf Buhari’s accident
Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari and his family on the motorbike accident involving Yusuf Buhari. Bindow, in a statement he signed on Saturday in Yola, said his family and the people of Adamawa received the news of the accident involving the president’s son with shock. “We are indeed touched […]
Adamawa Gov, Bindow reacts to Yusuf Buhari’s accident
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!