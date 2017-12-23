Adekunle Gold Comes Straight On Adesua Etomi, Simi ‘Dating’ Rumours

Popular musician, Adekunle Gold has cleared the air on alleged romantic links with now Mrs Adesua Etomi-Wellington. Rumours had become rife after the artiste shared a social media update in the wake of the announcement of Adesua’s and Banky W’s engagement. The YBNL act lamented in the Twitter post that the actress did not give…

The post Adekunle Gold Comes Straight On Adesua Etomi, Simi ‘Dating’ Rumours appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

