Adekuoroye Joins Mumbai Maharathi For 2018 Wrestling Season – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Adekuoroye Joins Mumbai Maharathi For 2018 Wrestling Season
Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, have joined Mumbai Maharathi ahead of the 2018 Indian Professional Wrestling League. The 2014 Commonwealth champion will be competing in the women's 57kg category next season which starts on January 9. Adekuoroye …
