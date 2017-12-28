 Adeyemi College Of Education Graded Best Amongst Many In 2017. | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adeyemi College Of Education Graded Best Amongst Many In 2017.

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

According to Nigerian Archive (http://www.nigeriarchive.com)the Adeyemi College of Education was ranked the best Nigerian College of Education in 2017 out of the 84 Colleges of Education in Nigeria The top 10 Colleges of Education are: Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo (Rank 1, total score: 489,094) Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri (2, 493,505) Federal College …

The post Adeyemi College Of Education Graded Best Amongst Many In 2017. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.