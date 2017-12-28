AfDB achieves 100% investment in renewable energy – Adesina – The Punch
AfDB achieves 100% investment in renewable energy – Adesina
The African Development Bank said it had achieved 100 per cent investment in renewable energy this year to clean energy and efficiency. President of the bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, announced this in a statement signed by the Bank's Communications …
African Development Bank achieves 100% Investment In Green Energy Projects In 2017
