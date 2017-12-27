 Afreximbank stresses importance of intra-Africa trade – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Afreximbank stresses importance of intra-Africa trade – The Punch

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Afreximbank stresses importance of intra-Africa trade
The Punch
African Export-Import Bank has emphasised the importance of intra-Africa trade, saying it has potential to transform the economy. The Managing Director of the Intra-African Trade Initiative at the African Export-Import Bank, Kanayo Awani, specifically
ITFC, Afreximbank support African trade with $100m, 50m EurosThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.