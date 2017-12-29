Agege LG, others, hold book presentation to stop child abuse

In its bid to check various kinds of child abuse in the society, BNA links venture in conjunction with Agege Local Government and Medical Woman Association of Nigeria yesterday held a public presentation of four moral education comic series, all focusing on implication, prevention of sexual abuse of minor, teenage pregnancy, drug abuse and rape.

The event which was held at the hall of Agege local government attracted experts and children from different schools.

The author, Nureni Bakare, said it is not uncommon to find institutions that are affected by different kinds of child abuse, adding that he was inspired to take a subtle approach of writing comic series to check the trend in the society as well as sparing the children from these wicked acts.

He said, the comic books are written in simple and concise language with colourful and beautiful illustrations to promote reading culture amongst children.

Bakare stressed the need for every home to have copies of the comics, so that every child would be aware of the danger and consequence of social vices at an early age.

The President, MWAN, Lagos Branch, Omowunmi Bakare commended the author on his desire to create awareness and correct societal ills and advised youths to contribute positively to the society.

Bakare reiterated the need to curb social vices as they affect the society as a whole.

She further advised parents to create time for their children, noting that one of the major causes of social vices is over exposure to hard drugs which is now very common and is causing a lot of problems for the youths and the society.

