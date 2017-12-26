Aggreh terminates FC IfeanyiUbah contract over unpaid salaries

Prince Aggreh has told SportingLife that he has ended his contract with FC IfeanyiUbah over his unpaid eight month salaries.

Aggreh joined FC IfeanyiUbah from Kano Pillars at the beginning of 2016/2017 Nigeria professional Football League (NPFL) season on a two-year deal.

The former Sunshine Stars of Akure winger revealed that the club suddenly stopped his salary without any prior notice to that effect.

Aggreh explained that he has reported the matter to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) but no favourable result, adding that he has applied FIFA rules to decide his fate when he noticed that the club is not ready to respond to his plight.

“He cannot pay salary and he owed me 8 months’ salary so I have terminated my contract and leaves the club to continue my career elsewhere. I don’t know the reason but he just stopped the salaries without notification. That is wickedness and heartless of him and he want players to remain and play for him this season,” Aggreh told SportingLife

He added: “The FIFA rules say if club cannot pay you for 3 months then you are a free player. So in my case it is 8 months (salaries). I when to NFF and LMC all they will say is that they will look at the matter and up till now they have not give me my clearance.

“The club cannot pay player for 8 months, NFF and LMC cannot do anything. Even when the man refused to give me my clearance I went to the NFF and LMC and everyday they will tell me next week, next week and up till now they have not give me my clearance.”

The post Aggreh terminates FC IfeanyiUbah contract over unpaid salaries appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

