Air Peace flays airport security operatives for failing to restrain unruly passengers

Air Peace has flayed airport security operatives for failing to restrain passengers who reacted violently to flight delays and cancellations. Mr Chris Iwarah, Air Peace Communications Manager, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that security operatives must be alive to their responsibilities at the airports. He said that the situation was necessitated by the conduct of some passengers to Enugu and Owerri who prevented passengers going to other destinations from boarding at both the Lagos and Abuja airports because their flights were cancelled.

