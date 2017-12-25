Aisha Buhari donates to Christians – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Aisha Buhari donates to Christians
The Nation Newspaper
Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has donated food items to Christians in Abuja. A statement by her Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, said the items were donated at ECWA Church, Garki. Mrs. Buhari, who was represented by wife of Speaker …
Christmas: Aisha Buhari shares food items to Christians in FCT
'Show love to one another beyond Christmas'
