Aishat Buhari suffers from Cardiac arrest over Son’s accident news

Just like a mother will react to the news of a Child’s accident, wife of the President of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari is currently on a bed rest after hearing the news of her Son’s accident.

The news made Aisha to go into cardiac arrest and currently receiving treatment at Cedacrest Hospital in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

According to a source that made the news available to Daily Post, both mother and child are receiving treatment in the same hospital.

The news available revealed that the health condition of Yusuf is not improving because he has not said a word since his accident. The condition will not allow him to travel abroad base on doctor’s advice. They are scared that he might not survive long journey on the plane.

Speaking to the press, the source said :

“Ministers, Governors, EFCC chairman among many others were at Cedacrest today.”

“Yusuf is not in good shape. His condition has taken serious toll on his mother, Aisha.

“I can confirm to you that she was still on bed rest as at this evening.”

