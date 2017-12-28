Ajax Appoint Erik ten Hag As New Manager

Ajax have appointed Utrecht boss Erik ten Hag as their new head coach.

The club said in a statement they have reached an agreement with their Eredivisie rivals for the 47-year-old to take over from the start of January.

Erik ten Hag will sign a two-and-a-half year contract with the Amsterdam club.

Ten Hag played for FC Twente, De Graafschap, RKC Waalwijk and Utrecht.

He began his coaching career at the Twente academy in 2002 and served as assistant at PSV from 2009 to 2012 before leading Go Ahead Eagles into the Eredivisie. He moved to Germany in 2013 to coach Bayern Munich’s reserve team but returned to the Netherlands two years later.

After being hired by Utrecht, Ten Hag finished fifth in his first season and went one better the following campaign.

Earlier this week, he said of the chance to take over at Ajax: “Who would not want to become Ajax manager? I would view Ajax as a tremendous challenge.

“Ajax is the most fascinating club in the Netherlands so of course you are interested in the position.”

Ajax are second in the Eredivisie and trail leaders PSV by five points after 18 matches in the Dutch top flight.

