Ajimobi releases N8.8bn for LG workers’ salaries
Oyo State Government at the weekend said it had released the sum of N8.8 billion for payment of salaries of all local government workers in the state. The sum released was to clear immediate payment of between two and three months’ salary arrears of local government workers. In a statement signed by Commissioner for Local […]
Ajimobi releases N8.8bn for LG workers’ salaries
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!