Ajimobi releases N8.8bn for LG workers’ salaries

Oyo State Government at the weekend said it had released the sum of N8.8 billion for payment of salaries of all local government workers in the state. The sum released was to clear immediate payment of between two and three months’ salary arrears of local government workers. In a statement signed by Commissioner for Local […]

Ajimobi releases N8.8bn for LG workers’ salaries

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

