Al Ahly Star Junior Ajayi, 21, Gets Married In Lagos

By Adeboye Amosu:

On a day he was included in the 2017 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Team of the Year, former U-23 Eagles forward Junior Ajayi married his longtime girlfriend Tamilore Tahwakhalat at an elaborate wedding ceremony in Lagos on Saturday , Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The wedding ceremony which took place in Maryland was attended by Ajayi’s friends and teammates at his former grassroot club De Royal Football Club, First Bank and Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan.

The traditional engagement ceremony earlier took place at the bride’s family residence on Thursday .

Former Super Eagles forward Gbolahan Salami, Al Hilal of Sudan defender Azeez Shobowale, erstwhile Falconets coach Rolandson Odey and Nigeria National League club Osun United coach Bayo Adesina were some of the dignitaries that were in attendance at the wedding ceremony.

An elated Ajayi, 21, told Completesportsnigeria.com that he is happy to finally quit bachelorhood and can look forward to a blissful union with her.

“Today is the happiest day of my life as I’m finally hooked up to the most beautiful woman in the world,” the elated groom, decked in a dark suit, said.

“She is the one I want to spend the rest of my life with and I look forward to a great future with her.”

