Alaafin presents Oyo monarch beaded crown 37 years after coronation [PHOTOS]

Posted on Dec 24, 2017

Thirty-seven years after his coronation, the Alamodu of Ago-Amodu community in Saki East Local Government Area of Oyo State, Oba Oyetola Alao Gbadewolu 1, has been presented with a beaded crown by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111. A statement obtained by DAILY POST on Sunday attributed beaded crown delay and presentation […]

