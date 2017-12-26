Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain criticises himself despite 5-0 Swansea thumping – Metro
|
Metro
|
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain criticises himself despite 5-0 Swansea thumping
Metro
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may have got himself on the scoresheet during Liverpool's 5-0 win over Swansea but he was still 'disappointed' with his contribution to the clash. The former Arsenal ace took advantage of some woeful defending to slam a fierce …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!