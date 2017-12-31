Alexis Sanchez Future Is Not My Problem- Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he is unable to predict where Alexis Sanchez will play his football next year

Alexis Sanchez is free to open discussions with clubs from Monday over a free summer transfer, having allowed his existing terms to expire.

Manchester City are the favourites to swoop for the Chile international at the end of the season, with Arsenal understood to be reluctant to offload midway through the campaign for a fee in excess of £20m.

As talk regarding Sanchez’s future continues to rumble on, Wenger has suggested that he no longer cares where his star man ends up next.

“I don’t know what is going on in his head and whether he is with us short term or long term. I am not a psychologist,” he told reporters.

“From Monday he is free to go where he wants if it’s a foreign club – but that’s not my problem. My problem is just about trying to win the game at West Brom.”

