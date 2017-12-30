Alibaba’s Spontaneity: One comedy prodigy to win a car and internship at January 1st Concert – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
Alibaba's Spontaneity: One comedy prodigy to win a car and internship at January 1st Concert
YNaija
The yearlong Alibaba's Spontaneity competition will come to an exciting end during the fourth annual Alibaba's January 1st Concert and one winner will emerge from the dozens of young talents that are hoping to get a break into the multimillion dollar …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!