 Alibaba’s Spontaneity: One comedy prodigy to win a car and internship at January 1st Concert – YNaija | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alibaba’s Spontaneity: One comedy prodigy to win a car and internship at January 1st Concert – YNaija

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

Alibaba's Spontaneity: One comedy prodigy to win a car and internship at January 1st Concert
YNaija
The yearlong Alibaba's Spontaneity competition will come to an exciting end during the fourth annual Alibaba's January 1st Concert and one winner will emerge from the dozens of young talents that are hoping to get a break into the multimillion dollar

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.