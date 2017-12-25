 All is set for Liberia’s run-off polls, says elections commission – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

All is set for Liberia’s run-off polls, says elections commission – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

All is set for Liberia's run-off polls, says elections commission
Vanguard
All is set for Tuesday's presidential run-off election in Liberia, according to the country's National Elections Commission (NEC). George Weah and Joseph Boakai. Spokesman of the commission, Mr Henry Flomo,stated in Monrovia on Monday that the
As Liberians elect new president, police allay fears of violencePremium Times
Liberian police say threat level low for presidential run-offXinhua
Liberia's Presidential Run-off: Jonathan Calls for Peaceful Process, Urges Candidates To Accept ResultsSundiataPost (press release) (blog)
GhanaWeb –Modern Ghana (press release) (blog) –AllAfrica.com –Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release)
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.