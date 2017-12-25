All is set for Liberia’s run-off polls, says elections commission – Vanguard
Vanguard
All is set for Liberia's run-off polls, says elections commission
Vanguard
All is set for Tuesday's presidential run-off election in Liberia, according to the country's National Elections Commission (NEC). George Weah and Joseph Boakai. Spokesman of the commission, Mr Henry Flomo,stated in Monrovia on Monday that the …
