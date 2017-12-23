All Three Goals Conceded Vs Arsenal Were Avoidable- Andrew Robertson

Liverpool’s left-back Andrew Robertson has bemoaned his team’s inability to hold onto their 2-0 lead during Friday’s six-goal thriller against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Liverpool led by two goals early in the second half, before conceding three times in the space of five minutes as Arsenal turned the match around.

Roberto Firmino levelled it at 3-3 in the 71st minute, however, and that was how it finished in the capital.

Robertson has said that Liverpool ‘need to cut out the mistakes’ if they are to become a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

“It was 90 minutes of two teams attacking at high speed. There were mistakes but the tempo it was played at, the boys are still trying to get breath back. You’re most vulnerable when you score and that happened to us. They had an extra yard and we made mistakes. We got our composure back a little too late,” Robertson told Sky Sports News.

“First half we dominated. We have just had a lapse of concentration and it has cost us two points. All three goals were avoidable. We need to get these mistakes out of our game.”

