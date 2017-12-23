 All you need to know about RunsGirls – Who is a RunsGirl? How to identify a RunsGirl, origin & location of RunsGirls and much more | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

All you need to know about RunsGirls – Who is a RunsGirl? How to identify a RunsGirl, origin & location of RunsGirls and much more

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A runsgirl is any lady who is blatantly lazy or not content with her salary, income, allowance because her personal income can’t get her to her destination. She uses her beauty and physical attributes to gain monetary favors, promotion, land , cars , jewelry from any man who is willing to pay. This Journal encompasses […]

The post All you need to know about RunsGirls – Who is a RunsGirl? How to identify a RunsGirl, origin & location of RunsGirls and much more appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.