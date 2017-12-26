 Alleged former hitman for Eiye cult group killed on Christmas Day in Kwale, Delta State (graphic photos) | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The President/Commander of Anticult Volunteer Corps (AVC), Delta State, Austyne Emu, in story he shared alongside photos, claimed that an alleged notorious cultist identified as Imadu reportedly got killed for decamping to another cult group.  According to him, Imadu who was a hitman for Eiye Cult Group was killed on Christmas Day in Utagbe-Ogbe community, Kwale Town, Delta […]

