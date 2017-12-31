Allegri: Neymar And Dybala Will Take Over From Messi And Ronaldo

Massimiliano Allegri has not handed Dybala a spot in the starting XI for a couple of matches, but believes the Argentine and Neymar are the next big thing after Messi and Ronaldo.

Allegri started Dybala against Verona, his first start in four matches and he proved to be the hero, scoring a brace, and a stunning solo goal as Juventus won 3-1.

The 24-year-old has had a consistency problem this season and the gaffer feels comparison to Messi has affected him, but he found himself comparing Dybala to him, after a stunning performance against Verona.

“It was important for him to score again and after that first goal, he seemed much more relaxed,” Allegri told Premium Sport.

“When Messi and Ronaldo get older, it will be Neymar and Dybala who will be the best players in the world.

“He has a whole lot of football ahead of him and I know that he can keep improving.”

