Alonso Wants Chelsea To Be More Clinical

Chelsea wing-back, Marcos Alonso has charged the Blues to be clinical in front of goal, in the wake of a goalless draw against Everton.

The Blues were the better side when they visited Goodison Park on Saturday, but could not find the net.

That result and Manchester City’s win put the blues 16 points behind and Alonso wants improvements up front.

“We were very unlucky not to win after controlling the whole game and having a lot of chances,” he said, as quoted by the club’s official website. “But we take one point, it is what it is, very disappointing.

“We knew it was going to be tough and as the game was passing it was getting harder because they were defending closer to their goal. The performance wasn’t bad, we just need to be more clinical.”

The post Alonso Wants Chelsea To Be More Clinical appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

