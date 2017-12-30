Mauricio Pochettino Hints at January Purchases Despite Being ‘Happy’ With Tottenham Squad – Sports Illustrated
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Mauricio Pochettino Hints at January Purchases Despite Being 'Happy' With Tottenham Squad
Sports Illustrated
Mauricio Pochettino revealed that he would be willing to bring in additions to the Tottenham squad in the upcoming transfer window, if they can improve the team. Tottenham currently find themselves 21 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester …
Illness may scupper Kane record bid
Victor Wanyama reveals Tottenham's worst dancer and other team banter
Tottenham news: Spurs dealt blow ahead of Swansea clash as Pochettino confirms key ace a doubt for match
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!