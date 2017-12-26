 Amaechi reveals what Rivers people will do to Wike | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amaechi reveals what Rivers people will do to Wike

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers state, says people of the state will in 2019 show current governor of the state, Nyesom Wike “red card”. The Minister said this while responding to a Twitter user, Morgan Ikhile, who demanded that Wike be voted out. Ikhile asked Amaechi to use one hand […]

Amaechi reveals what Rivers people will do to Wike

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.