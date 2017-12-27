Ambode Assures Of Development Of Key Sectors In 2018

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on haa said his administration will give priority attention to the development of key sectors that would boost the economic prosperity of the state in the New Year.

Speaking at a special Christmas Party put together by the State Government and held simultaneously in all the twenty Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state expressed profound gratitude to residents of the state for the massive support extended to his administration in the outgoing year which made the achievements recorded in key sectors possible, assuring that more projects would be implemented to make life comfortable for the people in 2018.

Ambode said the Lagos Project was on course, and that his administration was gradually and steadily building a state that works for all.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to once again, express this administration’s profound gratitude to you all for your support which is the cornerstone of the modest achievements we have recorded in the outgoing year. I want to assure you that our Lagos project is on course and we are gradually and steadily moving towards actualizing the dream of building a state that works for all.

“As a government, we are moving into the New Year with more vigour and determination to move our state to the next higher level particularly in the critical sectors including transportation, sustainable and healthy environment, social and physical infrastructural development, power, housing, tourism, education, etc.

“Together we can and we will achieve more landmark successes in 2018. I look forward to your continued support in the performance of your civic obligations, obedience to rules and regulations and ensuring peace and harmony in all our communities.”

The Governor said he was delighted to join in the celebration of Christmas in a special way in the State being the first time it would be held simultaneously in all the twenty LGAs, adding that the significance of the season was important as it brought to the fore the need to remind each other of the virtues of love, kindness, tolerance, piety and humility which Jesus Christ personifies.