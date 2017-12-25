Ambode, Obasa, Ashafa preach love at Christmas – The Punch
|
Vanguard
|
Ambode, Obasa, Ashafa preach love at Christmas
The Punch
The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and the Senator representing the Lagos East District in the Senate, Gbenga Ashafa, on Sunday urged Nigerians to see Christmas as an …
Xmas: Ashafa preaches hope, love among Nigerians
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
