Ambode's wife presents retirement bonds to 286 pensioners
The Nation Newspaper
Ambode's wife presents retirement bonds to 286 pensioners
The Nation Newspaper
The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, marked the Christmas season with pensioners of the state as she presented Retirement Bond Certificates of accrued pension rights to 286 retirees last week.The package was made up of gratuity …
Residents' support made achievements possible – Ambode
