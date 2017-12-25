Amissah-Arthur celebrates Christmas with kids at Ho Regional Hospital – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Amissah-Arthur celebrates Christmas with kids at Ho Regional Hospital
GhanaWeb
Smiles were put on the faces of children on admission at the Ho Regional and Municipal\Hospital on Christmas Day when the former Vice-President, Mr Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, and his wife, Matilda, spent the day with them at the hospital. The couple were …
Former 2nd Lady celebrates Christmas with the sick in Ho
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!