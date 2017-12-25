 Amissah-Arthur celebrates Christmas with kids at Ho Regional Hospital – GhanaWeb | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amissah-Arthur celebrates Christmas with kids at Ho Regional Hospital – GhanaWeb

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Amissah-Arthur celebrates Christmas with kids at Ho Regional Hospital
GhanaWeb
Smiles were put on the faces of children on admission at the Ho Regional and Municipal\Hospital on Christmas Day when the former Vice-President, Mr Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, and his wife, Matilda, spent the day with them at the hospital. The couple were
Former 2nd Lady celebrates Christmas with the sick in HoGhana News Agency

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.