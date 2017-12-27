 Amissah Arthur slams gov’t for ‘poor’ implementation of free SHS – Citifmonline | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amissah Arthur slams gov’t for ‘poor’ implementation of free SHS – Citifmonline

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citifmonline

Amissah Arthur slams gov't for 'poor' implementation of free SHS
Citifmonline
Former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, has taken a swipe at the Akufo-Addo government over what he described as the haphazard nature in which the free Senior High School policy was implemented. According to him, the policy was not well
Amissah-Arthur should stop making a mockery of himself – NPP communicatorGhanaWeb
Free SHS policy haphazardly implemented – Amissah-AuthurMyjoyonline.com
A Leader Will Come From A Reorganized NDC – Amissah-ArthurPeace FM Online
Modern Ghana (press release) (blog) –Graphic Online
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.