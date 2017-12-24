 Amosun, like Bagudu, Ambode, launches local rice | Nigeria Today
Amosun, like Bagudu, Ambode, launches local rice

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Adejoke Adeleye Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, recently launched Ogun Ofada rice named MissionTo Rebuild Ogun State(MITROS) rice. Ofada rice is a local variety of uniquely processed brown rice that is produced in a town in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area in Ogun State. Ofada rice is a member of the Oryza Glaberrima species of rice, also known as African Rice.

