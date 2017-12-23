‘An ambulance carrying a corpse queued for fuel yesterday’- Nigerian man recounts fuel scarcity experience

A Nigerian man took to Twitter to recount his experience while queuing up for fuel, following the fuel scarcity plague that has taken a downturn in the country. According to him, it was appalling queuing up for fuel with an ambulance, carrying a corpse and the daughter of the deceased who had swollen eyes while holding […]

The post ‘An ambulance carrying a corpse queued for fuel yesterday’- Nigerian man recounts fuel scarcity experience appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

