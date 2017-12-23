An Exhausted KCSE examiner collapsed and died at Loreto High School – SDE Entertainment News
SDE Entertainment News
An Exhausted KCSE examiner collapsed and died at Loreto High School
A teacher who was part of the team that marked KCSE Chemistry Paper 2 at Loreto High School, Limuru, reportedly collapsed and died. Her colleagues termed it as pressure they were being subjected to. “The teacher from Kiongwani Secondary School in …
KCSE scandal: Details emerge how overworked examiner collapsed and died
Death of KCSE marker at Loreto High linked to 'exhaustion'
KCSE marker collapses and dies after working long hours
