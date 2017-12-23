 An Exhausted KCSE examiner collapsed and died at Loreto High School – SDE Entertainment News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

An Exhausted KCSE examiner collapsed and died at Loreto High School – SDE Entertainment News

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SDE Entertainment News

An Exhausted KCSE examiner collapsed and died at Loreto High School
SDE Entertainment News
A teacher who was part of the team that marked KCSE Chemistry Paper 2 at Loreto High School, Limuru, reportedly collapsed and died. Her colleagues termed it as pressure they were being subjected to. “The teacher from Kiongwani Secondary School in
KCSE scandal: Details emerge how overworked examiner collapsed and diedHivisasa
Death of KCSE marker at Loreto High linked to 'exhaustion'Daily Nation
KCSE marker collapses and dies after working long hoursTUKO.CO.KE

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.