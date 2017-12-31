 Analysts are on the Bearish side about Nostrum Oil and Gas PLC (LON:NOG) this week. – BZ Weekly | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Analysts are on the Bearish side about Nostrum Oil and Gas PLC (LON:NOG) this week. – BZ Weekly

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BZ Weekly

Analysts are on the Bearish side about Nostrum Oil and Gas PLC (LON:NOG) this week.
BZ Weekly
Among 8 analysts covering Nostrum Oil Gas Plc (LON:NOG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Nostrum Oil Gas Plc had 52 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche
Carving Out The Technicals For Independent Oil & Gas Pl (IOG.L)Davidson Register
How Many Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA)'s Analysts Are Bullish?Frisco Fastball
It's been a crucial week for Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA); here's what analysts have to say.Weekly Register
BangaloreWeekly –The Times –TrueBlueTribune –The Lincolnian Online
all 29 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.