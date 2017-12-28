Angry Imo Residents Rename Muhammadu Buhari’s Road Sign Post Overnight – Photos

What is happening in Imo State fa? It seems nobody wants to hear the name “Muhammadu Buhari” again, especially in Eastern States like Imo State. The Marie Assumpta Road renamed by Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has been a subject of huge fuse in Imo State.

The Imo people has been criticizing the governor about it and the man seemed not to care at all. Well, angry Imo residents changed the named overnight and this is hilarious guys. I have not seen anything like it before.

Checkout the before and after photos of the crafted board…