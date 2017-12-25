Another country joins US, to move its embassy to Jerusalem
Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales has ordered the move of the country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Last week, Guatemala was one of only nine nations to vote against a United Nations (UN) resolution urging America to reverse its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. In a Facebook post, Morales said the decision was […]
Another country joins US, to move its embassy to Jerusalem
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!