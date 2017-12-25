Another PDP Rep defects to APC
FEW days after it suffered a loss by one member, the opposition party, People’s Democratic party, PDP has lost another member to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. He is Honorable Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma representing Egor/ Ikpoba Okha federal constituency of Edo state. Agbonayinma defected on the floor of the House of Representatives yesterday in the […]
