Another Season of Drum Roll for Ogbunike Cave Carnival

All is set for this year’s edition of the Ogbunike Cave Carnival (OCC) billed to open on December 20 and runs through January 1, 2018. Holding in Ogbunike community in Oyi local council of Anambra State, the tourism project, this years will mark the fifth anniversary of the tourism/entertainment project that aims at highlighting the tourism potentials of Ogbunike Cave.

Ever since the maiden edition was staged in 2013 by 90 Degree Entertainment, the carnival, which started as a one-day event, has become a three-day celebration of the rich culture of Ogbunike people and has continued to grow in terms of content and packaging.

According to the Project Manager of the carnival, Adaeze Uzodoh, after months of working on the project, the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the carnival has finally unveiled plans for this year’s show.

“We are delighted to announced that we are ready to stage this year’s carnival. Unlike previous editions, this year is special for us; it’s our fifth anniversary and we are celebrating in a big way. Just like yesterday, we’ve been on this for five years no without any sponsorship. However, we are encouraged by the acceptance and followership the project has enjoyed so far. Most importantly, we are publicizing our heritage, the Ogbunike Cave,” she said.

According to the programme of activities made available to the media, this year’s carnival will kick off on December 30, with Sports Parade. Starting from 8am, it will feature Five-Aside Football Tournament, a one-day competition among eight teams that will see the winning team win a trophy and cash prize. Holding at the Ogbunike Town Hall, there will also be a Volleyball Challenge for the ladies, with a trophy for the winning team.

The day two of the event, which holds on December 31, will feature the traditional Ogbunikewalk4life (Street Carnival). Starting at 7am from the Ogbunike Town Hall, the carnival float will take off from the Ogbunike Town Hall, through the usual routes, to the Round Palace of Igwe Ogbunike, HRH John Ositadimma Umenyiora, where guests will pay homage to the King.

From the palace, the train will move to the Cave, where visitors and tourist will have the opportunity of exploring the tourist destination that has put Ogbunike community on the world map.

On New Year Day, the Carnival Concert/FDilm Show will take centre stage. Holding at the Ogbunike Town Hall starting from 5pm, the programme will feature the screening of videos of the past editions of the carnival, as well as a documentary film, Daughters Of Igbo Woman. There’s also plan to show one international feature film, which is yet to be announced.

A trilogy of digital films, Daughters Of Igbo Woman raised as a memorial tribute to African ancestors, created and shot in landscapes of Eastern Nigeria, Nevis & Bristol UK. Bringing archives to life, the separated 18th century worlds of Igbo woman, Black Polly and Fanny Coker are brought into present day.

Thus Fanny Coker (1767-1820), maidservant of the Georgian House Bristol and her matriarchal lineage in voice and presence are rendered visible by three African women writers, in Eastern Nigeria, St Kitts & Nevis and Bristol UK, respectively.

Last year, Nollywood star Ngozi Ezeonu was the celebrity guest for the carnival. This year, the committee has assured that another celebrity will join the 5th anniversary celebration.

“We want to keep it as a surprise, but get ready to meet one of biggest names in the entertainment industry,” she said.

Meanwhile, the committee has announced decision to rest Ada Ogbunike Beauty pageant for this year, as the project is currently undergoing some modifications.

“You know that Ada Ogbunike is usuall;y the highpoint of the carnival, but we have decided to rest the project this year. Currently, we are making some modifications and I assure you that it will return next year bigger and bolder,” she said.

First hosted in 2013 by 90 Degrees Entertainment, Ogbunike Cave Carnival (OCC), which is now staged in collaboration with LIBDEZ Solutions, is a three-day festival centered on the historic Ogbunike Cave.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

