‘Any guy who didn’t spend up to N15k on you this year, cut him off in 2018’ – Joro Olumofin advises ladies
Relationship blogger and psychologist, Joro Olumofin took to Instagram to advice ladies on the kind of them they should cut off in 2018. He wrote; “Ladies , any guy who claims he likes you or you’re dating and didn’t spend more than N15,000 on you this year , less than $100. Please cut him off… […]
The post ‘Any guy who didn’t spend up to N15k on you this year, cut him off in 2018’ – Joro Olumofin advises ladies appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!