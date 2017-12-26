Apartheid Aftereffect: Are Farm Murders in South Africa Racially-Charged? – Sputnik International
|
Sputnik International
|
Apartheid Aftereffect: Are Farm Murders in South Africa Racially-Charged?
Sputnik International
Severe attacks on farmlands and the community's response are just one issue that reveals to what extent South Africa is experiencing violence, with some arguing there definitely is a racial pretext to it. The South African police have long argued that …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!